Yaya Toure to see out contract at Manchester City, declares Seluk

Yaya Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk has told Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb that his client will not be leaving Man City before the summer.

The 33-year-old, who is heading into the final six months of his contract with the Citizens, has been at the centre of an ugly argument between his agent and boss Pep Guardiola.

Toure has made just one appearance for Manchester City this season and has been left out of their Champions League squad after falling out-of-favour with the Spaniard.

However, the long-running dispute between coach and agent appears to be over, but the midfielder, who is reportedly earning £200,000-a-week, is in no rush to move on.

“There’s no problem with Pep,” Seluk told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Yaya will stay at City in January. He has a contract until the end of the season, and we’ll see after that what the best option for his career will be.”