Manchester United are expected to announce the signing of Barcelona defender Yerry Mina ahead of Thursday’s deadline amid claims the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee.

It was announced on Thursday evening that United had agreed personal terms with the Colombia defender and all that remains was for the two clubs to agree on a financial package.

And Barcelona-based paper Mundo Deportivo reckons that while United’s initial £30million offer has been rejected, the two clubs are not a million miles off, with the LaLiga champions holding out for £35m – of which they’d want a large chunk up front.

Despite only arriving in January, Barcelona want to sell the Colombia star after just six appearances; the player dropping down their pecking order following the capture of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla earlier this summer.

Barca only paid Palmeiras £11million earlier this year, so the chance to make a 200% profit has persuaded them into a deal.

It’s also reported Mina has chosen to join United ahead of rival interest from Lyon, Everton and Wolves; the latter of whom could now, ironically, sign Chris Smalling from the Red Devils to make room for Mina.

United’s imminent signing of Mina comes after United failed to agree a deal with Tottenham for Toby Alderweireld, while efforts to land other targets – such as Leonard Bonucci and Milan Skriniar – also fell through.

The potential capture will also please United boss Jose Mourinho, who was said to have been at loggerheads with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over transfer targets this summer. The United boss insisted he needed more funds to be released if United were to be competitive in the Premier League this summer; something, some outlets claimed the club were not prepared to do.

However, the capture of Mina will go some way to appeasing the United boss, with the player set to join Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant as new arrivals this summer.

Mina enjoyed an impressive World Cup with Colombia, scoring three times for his nation as they bowed in the last 16 clash against England.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.