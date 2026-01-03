Liverpool and Man Utd going head-to-head for left-back as TWO ‘offers’ made amid desperate situation

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have made offers for Sheffield Wednesday left-back Yisa Alao, according to a report, but that is not the only player that Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim are competing with each other for, with sources telling TEAMtalk about the chances of the Reds and the Red Devils moving for Carlos Baleba.

Liverpool have already agreed on a deal to sign Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Wien, but the 17-year-old central defender is not the only youngster that the defending Premier League champions are keen on. Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have been impressed with Othmane Maamma of Watford, too.

We understand that Manchester United are also interested in the Moroccan forward, but the competition with Liverpool for top young talents does not end there.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool and Man Utd are going head-to-head for Sheffield Wednesday left-back Yisa Alao.

The report has claimed that Liverpool have ‘made an offer’ for the 17-year-old, although the exact figure has now been revealed.

Details of Man Utd’s bid for the teenager have been disclosed, though, with The Daily Mail claiming that the Red Devils have ‘have offered £450,000’ for the English youngster.

Alao is a very highly-rated young player who made his debut for the Wednesday first team only in August 2025 when he came off the bench to replace Olaf Kobacki in the EFL Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers.

Then only 16, Alao made his Hillsborough debut in the third round of the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Tpwn in September.

The first time that the left-back played for Wednesday in the Championship was against Derby County at Hillsborough on December 15.

Wednesday are in administration at the moment because of severe financial issues and are currently at the foot of the Championship table on minus seven points.

It is desperate times at Wednesday, who may be forced to cash in on Alao.

Liverpool rival Man Utd for Carlos Baleba

Unlike Wednesday, Brighton and Hove Albion are not under pressure to sell any of their players, which means that both Liverpool and Man Utd will not find it easy to prise away Carlos Baleba in the January transfer window.

We have long reported Man Utd’s interest in Baleba, with the Red Devils keen on signing the midfielder from Brighton in the summer of 2025.

The Red Devils are still on the 22-year-old Cameroon international midfielder, but Brighton are holding firm on their £100million (€115m, $134.7m) valuation.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on January 2 that Liverpool have now joined the race for Baleba.

There is interest in the youngster from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City as well.

While Brighton are anticipating fresh enquiries for the midfielder in the January transfer window, sources have indicated to use that the Seagulls are not keen on selling him in the middle of the campaign.

Liverpool and Man Utd in TWO more major transfer battles

It is not just Baleba that Liverpool and Man Utd are fighting over in terms of signing a player who can make an immediate impact at either club.

Sources have told us that both Liverpool and Man Utd are keen on Yan Diomande, who is one of the best young wingers in the Bundesliga.

However, RB Leipzig have taken a firm stance on selling the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international winger for €60million (£52.3m, $70.4m) in the January transfer window.

AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit is another player that Liverpool and Man Utd are interested in.

However, the latest reports from Spain have suggested that Smit wants to join Real Madrid instead.