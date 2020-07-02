Yorke urges Solskjaer to make Man Utd frightening with ‘perfect’ signing

Dwight Yorke says Kalidou Koulibaly would be the “perfect” signing to slot into Manchester United’s defence and turn the club into a force to be reckoned with.

United, who endured their worst start to a league campaign earlier this season, have shown steady improvement.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival, in particular, has led the club to a 15-match unbeaten streak.

Indeed, the Portuguese scored twice on Tuesday as the Red Devils won at Brighton for the first time since 1982.

What’s more, their defensive record has improved with the addition of Harry Maguire; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have kept 14 clean sheets in their 22 games since the turn of the year.

However, Solskjaer has insisted that he is keen to carry on building, with United reportedly preparing to spend this summer.

And Yorke has claimed Napoli centre-back Koulibaly would be a fantastic addition to take United to the next level.

“Without a doubt I think he’s one that everyone is after and if United are going to make some big signings like they always do, I would definitely [sign him],” Yorke told Stadium Astro.

“If we can afford him then why not? I think he is the perfect fit to come into centre-half alongside Maguire.

“That would be awesome to have him there and suddenly we look a proper team then, with the likes of [Paul] Pogba and Bruno [Fernandes] and one of the holding midfielders and the front three forwards.

“We become a team who suddenly everybody will be fearing.”

‘KOULIBALY A NO-BRAINER FOR MAN UTD’

Yorke added that Koulibaly’s signing would command respect, given his recent record in Serie A.

“The Italian league for me used to be the top league, it’s very difficult. But certainly with everyone after him, what he’s done in the Italian league so far he is a name everyone is after,” he said.

“If he’s one that everyone is after then why should United not go after him?

“That sends a clear message that we are hard to beat; certainly with the quality we possess at the minute. For me that’s kind of a no-brainer if I were United at this stage, or if I was Ole.

“I would be persuading to get him because I know how important [it is] to have another centre-half of his quality alongside Maguire.”

Reports also claim United are keen on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.