You decide: Bale better joining Man Utd or staying at Real?

The question has been asked as to why Gareth Bale would potentially move from the pinnacle of football at Real Madrid to join Manchester United, but which club is he better off at?

Sky Sports’ Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes that Bale, who has been battling the Real boo-boys so far this season, should stay in the Spanish capital as any move away would just be downsizing.

But do you think Bale should stay in Spain or return to England and look to get back to his best under Jose Mourinho?