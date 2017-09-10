You have to beat teams like Stoke if you want title – Matic

Nemanja Matic has expressed his frustration at Manchester United’s failure to beat Stoke – and says it is not the type of result achieved by teams that want to win the Premier League title.

United came from behind to lead on Saturday but conceded from a sloppy goal from a corner, forcing Jose Mourinho’s side to settle for a 2-2 draw and thus ending their run of three straight league victories.

United are still top of the Premier League on goal difference, but Matic was frustrated by the result.

“It was a tough game,” said Matic to MUTV. “To be honest, it’s always a tough game when you come to this stadium. Stoke are a good team, so it was difficult, but we managed to get a point.

“If we want to be champions, we have to win games like this because in these games, if you win, you are champion.

“We have to know against teams like this you have to have a little bit more, you have to be concentrated and of course we’re not happy with a point.

“It’s always important if you can come from behind, and I think we showed spirit. We had the lead in the second half but they scored a goal from the corner kick.

“We didn’t take some chances at the other end, so we could have won the game.”