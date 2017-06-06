‘You never know what can happen’ – Arsenal star on Barca link

Hector Bellerin admits he is flattered to be linked with Barcelona amid claims they are closing in on a £45million swoop for the Arsenal right-back.

The Spanish star is a long-term Barcelona target, having left the club as a youngster to sign for the Gunners.

And reports this week have suggested new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has made Bellerin one of his transfer priorities since succeeding Luis Enrique this summer.

And amid reports a deal could be agreed, Bellerin has done little to dissuade the rumours.

“You never know what could happen. Its a club that I grew up in as a kid, the best club in the world,” he told Spanish publication Sport.

“It’s a big compliment, of course, but I’m an Arsenal player with a contract there.

“I haven’t talked to anyone. I haven’t talked to the club. I know a lot of things are being talked about but as a player, the club haven’t told me anything, there has still not been any contact.”

Arsenal will play in the Europa League next season and Bellerin admits missing out on the top-four was a big blow to all connected with Arsenal.

“Every player wants to play in the Champions League. Not being in the competition is a disappointment,” he added.

“As a team, we didn’t achieve qualification and it’s important that we correct that.”