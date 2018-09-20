Young Boys coach on why his side were unlucky against Man Utd

Young Boys head coach Gerardo Seoane was magnanimous in defeat to Manchester United, despite seeing his side dominating in chunks.

The visitors got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a comprehensive, albeit not always convincing, 3-0 win at Young Boys in Group H.

Paul Pogba netted twice and assisted Anthony Martial for the other in Bern, where the Red Devils flexed their muscles after being given the odd scare.

“Young Boys had a great start in front of a great crowd,” Seoane said.

“We played fantastic at the beginning. What (we) lacked was the successful finish to score the goal.

“Then it was an unlucky situation and in the end Manchester United showed what they can do, and you have to accept that and congratulate those players for what they did tonight.”

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, had words of praise for two individuals following the match, while the United boss was also fulsome in his praise for his side’s growing confidence.

