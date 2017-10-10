Young Chelsea attacker lets anger spill over at lack of chances

Chelsea’s Charly Musonda has spoken of his anger and frustration at the lack of first-team chances afforded to the club’s young players.

The Belgian star, 20, is tipped as one of the hottest young talents in the game and is highly-regarded by the academy staff at Stamford Bridge.

However, Musonda has only played once for Chelsea since joining the club in 2012, although has been on the bench four times for the Blues this season.

Chelsea have allowed the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku to leave Stamford Bridge over the years before becoming top-class stars. Nathan Ake, who joined Bournemouth in the summer for £20million, is another example.

But having seen others go through it, Musonda appears to have finally lost patience over his own lack of chances.

“You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what’s expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should,” Musonda posted on Instagram.

“And what do you get back? Literally nothing,… done.

“However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game.”

Chelsea are widely renowned for stockpiling young players before sending them out on loan across Europe in their droves, with very few finding a route into the first team.

Can the likes of Musunda, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek break that mold in the coming years….?