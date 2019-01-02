Young England star set to end loan early as Chelsea accept £18m Wolves bid

Wolves have reportedly had an £18million bid accepted for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, currently on loan at Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

A report from the Daily Mail recemtly suggested that Abraham could cut short his season-long loan with Villa, and that Wolves, Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace and Burnley are all interested in the possibility of adding him in January.

The 21-year-old scored twice in the 2-2 home Sky Bet Championship draw against rapidly improving QPR, moving his tally for the season to 16 league goals.

Commenting upon reports that Abraham wants to play Premier League football, Villa boss Dean Smith said: “Tammy has shown no inclination to go back to Chelsea.

“We are very happy with the way Tammy is developing as a player and as a person. He is very happy and you can see the connection he has the supporters, the players and staff.”

However, an exclusive from The Sun claims that Wolves have had an £18m bid accepted by Chelsea for Abraham.

They will now begin discussing personal terms with the ex-Swansea and Bristol City loanee before the weekend as they look to conclude a deal as quickly as possible.

Wolves apparently believe that the England international can add an extra dimension to their attack, with aspirations of possibly reaching Europe in their first season back in the top flight.