Young guns show guts as Leeds beat Fulham 6-5 in tense penalty shootout

Leeds edged Fulham 6-5 in a sudden death penalty-shootout following a 0-0 draw in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

With no breakthrough in 90 minutes, Leeds ultimately prevailed to reach round four of the competition.

And it was their young stars who showed ice in their veins to help the visitors prevail with Joe Gelhardt and Stuart McKinstry both slotting home their kicks.

And it was left to Illan Meslier to save the decisive kick from Rodrigo Muniz as Leeds progressed by the skin of their teeth.

Leeds started brightly with Crysencio Summerville bursting through the lines after 10 minutes and squaring the ball for Tyler Roberts. However, after allowing the ball to roll across his body, his low shot was parried by the feet of Marek Rodak.

That rebound fell in the direction of Rodrigo, but the Spain international was unable to adjust his body to make any meaningful contact.

The next big chance for Leeds also fell to Rodrigo but he scooped a shot wide from 12 yards after good build-up play from Mateusz Klich.

Fulham then tried their luck with Josh Onomah from distance, which slipped from Illan Meslier‘s grasp. However, the ball just evaded Rodrigo Muniz as Leeds managed to scramble the ball clear.

Both sides then tried their luck with free-kicks; firstly Rodrigo’s effort turned round the post by Rodak. And then Meslier dived to his left to push out a Neeskens Kebano free-kick with a fine save.

Gelhardt on for Leeds debut

Leeds started the second half brightly and Rodrigo appeared ready to hand the visitors the lead. However, the £27m man was denied by a great challenge from Michael Hector, just as he was about to pull the trigger.

Muniz then saw a header just clear the bar and as the Cottagers looked for the breakthrough.

Leeds brought on much-heralded youngster Joe Gelhardt for his debut on 69 minutes in an effort to freshen up their attack; Roberts the player making way.

However, it was Fulham who were next to try their luck with Onomah seeing a drive tipped over by Meslier.

Leeds then brought on another debutant in Stuart McKinstry, a midfielder of whom much is expected.

Charlie Cresswell then headed a free-kick across the goal and Rodrigo was inches from converting as the game fizzled out into penalties.

Penalties

Rodrigo – scores

Onamah – miss, hits the crossbar

Daniel James – scores

Ivan Cavaleiro – scores

Kalvin Phillips – scores

Kebano – scores

Dallas – miss, saved by Rodak

Joe Bryan – miss, smashed high over the bar

Forshaw – miss, smashed high over the bar

Hector – scores

Junior Firpo – scores

Alfie Mawson – scores

Gelhardt – scores

Decordova-Reid – scores

McKinstry – scores

Muniz – misses – saved by Meslier

