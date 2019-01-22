Young has three big reasons why Rashford can become world’s best

Marcus Rashford can become of the one of the world’s best players at Manchester United if he continues to show the same improvements he has under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Ashley Young.

The Norwegian has enjoyed a dream start to life in the Old Trafford hotseat – winning seven out of seven games to lift the club back into contention to claim a top-four finish come the end of the season.

Solskjaer has already listed the qualities that make Rashford stand out from his peers, and now Young, United’s captain against Brighton, has listed three factors he reckons that can see the player become one of football’s top stars.

Young has long been a fan of Rashford and believes the striker is benefiting from working under 1999 treble hero Solskjaer – which is the first and most significant reason why there’s been such a marked rise in the player’s performances.

“It’s not a bad person to learn off, is it? With the career he had and what a player he was,” Young said.

“I think he’s learning each day and obviously the manager will guide him in the way he does, but, like I say, Marcus just wants to learn.”

Young also believes the raw talent and the player’s desire to get even better showcase why Rashford has got the potential to be a future world superstar.

“He’s on the training pitch all the time and at times you have to drag him off because he just wants to be out there,” Young added.

“It’s fantastic to see, he’s got that hunger, that desire, he’s a winner, and when you come through the academy here, you’ve got that in abundance and you can see that when goes out on the pitch every day here.

“I’ve said it from the time he broke into the team and even before then, he can be an unbelievable talent. He’s got the world ahead of him.

“He wants to learn as well, which is a good thing to see in a youngster now.

“He looks like he’s been playing for years and years. He’s a man ahead of his age and as long as he can keep producing what he does – the finish was unbelievable.”