Young Man Utd duo ought to be embarrassed – Carragher

Jamie Carragher claims Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial should be ashamed of themselves for their performances at Manchester United.

Since Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s suspension kicked in following his clash with Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings, the Red Devils have struggled to hit the back of the net, with Rashford and Martial given the chance to shine.

United drew 0-0 at the weekend with West Brom where they had numerous chances to score but ultimately had to settle for a point as their strikeforce proved blunt.

And Carragher thinks United’s need to play a 35-year-old ahead of the two young guns should make the pair uncomfortable.

“With United, you know their problem is not scoring goals. You think of the players they have in those attacking positions, they are very expensive players,” Carragher told Sky Sports News.

“There’s talk of [Antoine] Griezmann coming in, but Martial was a lot of money.

“Rashford, certainly was last year the wonderkid, and I think he’ll be a fantastic player. [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan is there – we’re talking about top-level players.

“It is strange that they are having these major problems, without Zlatan, that personality, that presence, I think it’s a bit embarrassing for those players who are playing that they feel they need a 35-year-old centre-forward.

“It’s a big worry that you’re still relying on a man who’s been one of the best players in the league this season, but he’s 35. The fact these younger players are in there and can’t seem to cope when he’s not there, it doesn’t bode well for them.

“I think that’s Mourinho’s frustration, he was talking about consistency, when you play at that top level and you get a chance, you’ve got to take it.”