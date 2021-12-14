Everton youngster given update on potential return to Championship club

Blackpool could be interested in bringing back Everton youngster Ellis Simms during the upcoming January transfer window.

Simms joined the Seasiders on loan last January, and played a vital role in Blackpool’s promotion from League One. The 20-year-old contributed 10 goals from 24 league appearances. But since returning to his parent club in summer, Simms has yet to gain any first-team action.

According to reports from The 72, Chief Executive of Blackpool FC Ben Mansford recently suggested that the door is open for a potential return of Simms.

Speaking to The Gazette, Mansford stated: “Ellis will hopefully always have a soft spot for Blackpool. We will always remember him fondly.

“It was tragic he wasn’t able to play in the play-off final given how hard he had worked to get us to the final.

“Everton were really happy with how Ellis developed and how he enjoyed his time here. So if he becomes available, it’s right for us and it’s right for Ellis then we’ll keep you all posted.

“I’m sure he’s a player that will naturally be linked with us and you’re quite rightly going to ask about that because the fans want to know.”

With Simms currently being over-looked at Everton, a potential return to the Seaside club could now be on the cards.

Poor form gives boss selection headache

After a promising start to the season, Blackpool have hit a recent slump in form as they find themselves 17th in the Championship table.

Critchley’s side have only managed one win in their last eight league outings.

The weekend defeat to Derby County was Blackpool’s third consecutive loss, and the boss did admit recent performances have made squad selection hard.

Speaking after the game, he said: “The scoreline sort of sums up where we are at this moment in time. Obviously there was very little between the two teams. There weren’t many opportunities for either team at both ends of the pitch.

“We have to remember this is a tough league. We’re playing against good teams and there were aspects of this performance that were very good today.

“But at the moment, unfortunately, they’re making my life harder. There’s not many who are first choice nailed on to play.”

