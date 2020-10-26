Leicester are ready to reward midfield playmaker Youri Tielemans with a lucrative new contract, according to reports.

The 23-year-old made a permanent switch to the King Power in January 2019 for around £40m. That followed a successful loan spell at the club.

It was seen as a major coup for Leicester. Tielemans had shown he was part of the huge crop of talent emerging from Belgium. And that earned him a move from Anderlecht to Monaco in 2017.

His time in France didn’t really work out. But since moving to the Premier League he’s flourished with Leicester.

He was a key figure in helping them hold a top three position for much of last season. And, although both his and the team’s form dipped as Leicester finished fifth, he’s started this season brightly.

Tielemans has played all 90 minutes in each of Leicester’s six Premier League starts so far.

He’s helped them to fourth in the table with four wins. And their three victories on the road include notable triumphs over Manchester City and Arsenal.

Boss Brendan Rodgers clearly views Tielemans as one of his key assets.

And now 90min report that the club are keen to tie the silky midfielder down to a new and improved contract.

They note that Juventus, Inter and PSG have all made discreet enquiries. But add that Tielemans is happy at Leicester and believes the club have the talent to push for trophies and a place in next season’s Champions League.

It’s believed that the club would offer him a new six-figure weekly wage. And that would put him on a par with the £100,000-a-week summer deal signed by James Maddison

Striker Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel are reported to be the club’s two highest earners.

Rodgers praise for Tielemans

Leicester boss Rodgers gave this glowing assessment of Tielemans midway through last season.

“He’s got a wonderful view of the game for a 22-year-old, compared to lots of 22-year-olds I’ve worked with. He’s got a real football brain, he understands the game absolutely 100 per cent.

“He’s been given a great education in football and he takes that onto the field.”

Rodgers added: “He plays with a purpose because he understands he has to create goals and score goals and press the game and he does all of that so well.”

Tielemans showed his ability to create in Sunday night’s 1-0 win at Arsenal. The game was deadlocked until the Foxes struck 10 minutes from time.

His delightful pass set Cengiz Under away and the Turk crossed for Jamie Vardy to head home the winner.

The Belgian international also fired home an 88th-minute penalty to seal the stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City