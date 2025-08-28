‘Perfect’ £4m striker joining Rangers as Russell Martin also targets Everton hitman to break Celtic domination

Rangers are on the verge of sealing a deal for Bojan Miovski, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Gers manager Russell Martin also keen on signing Everton striker Youssef Chermiti to compete with Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, but a top midfielder has told the Ibrox club that he wants to leave before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Rangers. The Gers are already six points behind bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table after three rounds of matches and lost their Champions League play-off round tie against Club Brugge 9-1 on aggregate.

Rangers, though, are determined to bounce back and still harbour the ambition of shattering Celtic’s domination in Scottish football this season.

TEAMtalk understands that the Teddy Bears have agreed a deal to sign North Macedonia international striker Miovski from Girona, marking a swift return to British football for the 26-year-old after his brief stint in La Liga.

Miovski, who impressed during his time at Aberdeen with 44 goals and seven assists in 98 appearances before joining Girona last year, will sign a three-year contract at Ibrox.

The initial fee is set at approximately £2.6million (€3m, $3.5m), with performance-based add-ons potentially pushing the total to £4.2m (€4.9m, $5.7m).

This move comes as manager Russell Martin seeks to inject firepower into a side aiming to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

“Miovski’s clinical finishing and work rate make him a perfect fit for our high-pressing style,” a club source told TEAMtalk, highlighting his 26-goal haul for Aberdeen in the 2023/24 campaign.

Not content with one forward acquisition, Rangers are pursuing Youssef Chermiti of Everton as well.

The 21-year-old Portuguese striker, who has struggled for minutes at Everton, is the subject of exploratory talks for a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Chermiti’s youth and potential align with Rangers’ strategy of blending experience with emerging talent, potentially providing depth behind Miovski.

Nicolas Raskin tells Rangers he wants to leave – sources

While Rangers fans will be delighted with the club’s plans regarding Miovski and Chermiti, the Ibrox faithful will be disappointed to learn that Raskin wants to leave.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Raskin has expressed a desire to test himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The 24-year-old Belgium international, a key figure for the Gers since joining from Standard Liege in 2023, has alerted Rangers to his ambitions.

An unnamed club is actively pushing for a transfer, which could command a substantial fee – estimated in the £10-15m (up to €17.3m, $20.3m) range – bolstering the club’s finances.

Additionally, Rangers are actively looking to offload strikers Cyriel Dessers and Danilo.

Dessers, 30, has attracted interest from Serie A sides after a mixed spell at Ibrox, while Brazilian forward Danilo, sidelined by injuries, could depart on loan or permanently.

TEAMtalk understands that both deals might materialise before the deadline, freeing wages for further reinforcements.

As the clock ticks, Rangers’ proactive approach signals intent for a competitive campaign ahead.

