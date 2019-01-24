Youth revolution to continue as Liverpool set to sign 16-year-old starlet

Liverpool are set to confirm the signing of a talented 16-year-old who has been on trial with the club, according to a report.

The Daily Mail claims that the Anfield club have agreed to sign teenage French defender Billy Koumetio who currently plays for US Orleans Loiret of Ligue 2 in France.

The teenager was part of the youth system at Lyon before moving to Lorient aged 11, and had a trial spell at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground back in November.

Koumetio – who plays primarily as a left-sided defender – arrived in England earlier in the week to put pen to paper, and becomes the latest arrival addition the Reds have made to their youth set-up.

Recent injuries to key defenders forced Jurgen Klopp to act and bump Ki-Jana Hoever, also 16, up into training with the senior squad.

Hoever moved to Anfield from Ajax over the summer, having joined the Amsterdam club from AZ Alkmaar’s youth setup back in 2014.