Zabaleta admits Guardiola put a halt on his Serie A dream

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta has revealed he was on the verge of joining Serie A giants Roma in the summer of 2016, before then newly-appointed Pep Guardiola pulled a plug on the deal.

The right-back has not hidden his desire to play in Italy before the end of his career, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Zabaleta went on to make 32 appearances in his final season at City, scoring twice, before making the move to London.

With the 33-year-old in the last year of his current deal with the Hammers, Zabaleta has once again expressed his desire to experience Serie A football.