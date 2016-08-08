Zabaleta staying and ‘so happy’ to be part of Pep’s plan at City

Pablo Zabaleta: Has been linked an exit from Man City

Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta says he will be staying at the club, with boss Pep Guardiola having told him he is part of his plans for this season.

Zabaleta, who has one year left on his contract, has been linked with a move to Italy this summer.

But the 31-year-old Argentina full-back told the Manchester Evening News: “There was a lot of speculation – that came from the media.

“I don’t know how many times I was away to Italy. It was incredible. Every day there was a new club.

“I’ve always been away from that because I knew from the first day it was my decision (to stay).

“I had been told by the new manager that I was part of this squad for this season, so I am more than pleased for this because City was my priority.

“I know I only have one year left on my contract, so that creates a lot of speculation about my future but I didn’t decide anything before I came back for pre-season to meet the manager and hear from him what was my situation.

“I am so happy to be part of Manchester City for this season.”

City begin their first Premier League campaign under Guardiola with Saturday’s home clash with Sunderland.