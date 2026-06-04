Chelsea and Man City are in the mix to sign Zadok Yohanna

Chelsea owners BlueCo and Manchester City’s City Football Group have entered the race for highly-rated AIK Solna winger Zadok Yohanna, amid a battle between Brighton and Newcastle for his signature, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in Scandinavia after a breakthrough campaign in Sweden that has caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

Yohanna has enjoyed an outstanding first season with AIK after joining from the Ikon Allah academy last year, contributing five goals and four assists while showcasing the pace, flair and attacking quality that have made him one of the hottest prospects on the market.

Brighton were among the first clubs to move. TEAMtalk understands the Seagulls’ renowned recruitment team identified Yohanna early and had hoped to put themselves in pole position for his signature before rival clubs intensified their interest.

However, Brighton’s efforts have been complicated by a growing list of admirers.

Sources have confirmed that Newcastle have held talks over the teenager, while Brentford, Crystal Palace and Sunderland have all made contact as they assess the possibility of bringing him to England.

The competition has now stepped up another level. TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea’s ownership group BlueCo and Manchester City’s parent company City Football Group have both entered the picture as they explore opportunities to secure one of Europe’s most exciting young wingers.

READ NEXT – Man City ready second, massive Elliot Anderson bid as timeline is set and Forest demand record-breaking fee

Chelsea, Man City owners in the mix to sign 18y/o sensation

Both Chelsea and Man City’s multi-club networks are known for identifying elite young talent before they reach the top of the market and Yohanna is viewed internally as a player with enormous long-term potential.

Indeed, there is a growing belief among those close to the situation that England is the most likely destination for the youngster’s next move.

Interest has also emerged from Germany.

RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have both monitored Yohanna and explored the possibility of a deal, but TEAMtalk understands AIK’s valuation has proven a stumbling block.

The Swedish club are believed to be seeking a fee in excess of £20million, a figure that both Bundesliga clubs currently consider too high for a player at this stage of his development.

That reluctance has opened the door for Premier League clubs and their ownership groups to take control of the race.

AIK remain under no immediate pressure to sell, but there is a growing expectation that Yohanna could be one of the biggest outbound transfers in Swedish football this summer if a club meets their valuation.

READ MORE – Real Madrid’s Haaland hullaballoo sparks furious Man City reaction with ‘legal action considered’