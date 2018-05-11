Zaha price revealed as Liverpool, Chelsea, City, Tottenham all eye move

Crystal Palace appear to be standing firm on star man Wilfried Zaha as four Premier League big guns circle the attacker.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are all said to be ready to bid for the former Manchester United forward this summer, after he almost single-handedly kept Palace in the top flight this season.

In nine games without Zaha this campaign Roy Hodgson’s men failed to win even a single point – but in 28 games with him they won 41 points to comfortably stay up in the end.

However, the 25-year-old talisman is unlikely to quit Selhurst Park this summer, according to former Eagles owner Simon Jordan.

Jordan told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast: “I think Wilfried Zaha is a £50million to £70million player in this market place.

“Given the inflated market place, given his age, given the fact he’s performed at such a level in a side this season which hasn’t been great.

“If you put him in a side that has some real balance and poise about it, you’d only get more from him.

“I think £50m would be the lowest he should go for. I think he’ll go for nearer £70m, and I got universally rounded upon as living in Narnia when I said that last week.

“I don’t think Palace have any desire to sell him.

“They’ve got American owners who have seen the abyss over the last couple of seasons, so they’re not going to let the jewel of their crown go snapping unless someone is going to break their arm off at the wrist financially.”

However much they want to keep the player it would still appear that Palace will have a fight on their hands, as a report recently claimed that he wanted a move to play European football.