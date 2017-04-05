Zaha ready to open door on possible Tottenham move – report

Wilfried Zaha is set to a reject a new deal at Crystal Palace in favour of joining a bigger club this summer, according to reports.

It is claimed that the winger has been offered a new bumper deal in the region of £100,000-a-week by the club. Palace chairman Steve Parish wants to ensure the club keeps hold of their star man by making him one of the club’s biggest earners.

However, the The Sun claims that Zaha will reject the contract offer and will seek a move away from Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

The paper claims that the winger has been ‘telling pals he feels he is ready to join a bigger club’.

And Tottenham could be the bigger club he alludes to, with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said to be a big fan of the 24-year-old.

Last year, Spurs had a reported £12million offer for Zaha turned down and are expected to renew their interest in the summer.

The Ivory Coast international has been in fine form recently, helping Sam Allardyce’s men go on a four-game winning streak.

He produced a man of the match performance in Saturday’s 2-1 win over champions-elect Chelsea, scoring the Eagles first and assisting Christian Benteke for their second.

His fine form prompted the club to ready a new deal, with chairman Parish telling BBC Five Live’s Sportsweek: “We would love to keep Wilfried, we will sit down and talk to him as soon as we’re safe and I’m very hopeful of doing so.”

However, manager Allardyce has warned Zaha to not let the speculation ruin his good form but admits he is unsure whether the winger will accept a new deal.

“Hopefully Wilf is not listening to all that the papers are saying, good or bad. And that it doesn’t distract him from the performances he is giving,’ said Allardyce. ‘

“You can get distracted by good publicity as well as bad, and he has to consistently perform to the level he is at and that gives him a greater value, and Steve has chosen maybe to offer a new deal.

“Whether Wilf accepts that, maybe on the basis that he likes this club and what the club’s done for him, only time will tell. So come the end of the season, make sure we are in the Premier League and those talks can take place, but until then shut up about it.”

“If there is any real interest, that interest will be portrayed to Steve. At the moment it’s all about creating speculation.

“You don’t want it to affect the player’s focus. I’ve seen it at some clubs when a player thinks they are moving and switches off.

“There’s a lot of talk about him: I just hope it doesn’t distract him.”