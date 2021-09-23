Pundit thinks Tottenham, Everton chances gone over deal for Prem star

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer thinks there’s a strong possibility Wilfried Zaha will sign a new deal with Crystal Palace, and believes the fans adore him.

The former Leeds player gave his take, amid transfer interest this summer from usual suspects Tottenham and Everton.

Everton first made an offer for Zaha in 2019, and have since remained interested. Tottenham’s potential sale of Harry Kane to Manchester City would have made an avenue for the forward to join the club over the summer.

However, Palmer sees it as increasingly likely that Zaha will pen a new deal at Selhurst Park.

“Yes, I could see that happening. If you’re not going to go to a top club, then where are you going to end up?” he told Football Fancast.

“So therefore, you might as well stay at a club where you’re adored, where you’re playing good football.”

While Zaha’s adoration at Palace may be true, at 28 years of age he should be in the peak of his career. If the Ivorian wants to make a lasting effect on the Premier League, now may be the right time to make a switch.

Indeed, he had two years as a Manchester United player, but didn’t quite fashion the legacy he might have hoped.

However, Zaha himself believes his career kickstarted when he returned to his boyhood club.

“I’ve gone back to Palace, restarted my career, and I’ve stayed relevant and hot throughout this time,” he said in May.

Zaha could help turn Selhurst Park tide

Palace have had a somewhat rocky start to the Premier League season, sitting in 14th place. However, the sides fortunes may be on the up.

A fresh coach in charge looks to be revolutionising the side, and Wilfried Zaha will be key to his future plans.

Rumours that the Ivorian may leave are part and parcel of the club, but with the signings Vieira has made; including Marc Guehi and Joachim Anderson, they may well begin to climb the table.

The new coach will have ambitions to prove not only himself, but his clubs worth in the Premier League.

