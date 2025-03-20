Attempts will be made to lure Zan Vipotnik away from Swansea

Zan Vipotnik is a name that has recently attracted the interest of many clubs, including Bundesliga teams, Belgian sides, and even Saudi Arabian clubs, TEAMtalk can reveal.

With meetings already scheduled in the coming weeks to explore a potential summer transfer, the Slovenian striker has been firmly on the radar of several suitors since the January transfer window.

However, despite the growing interest, Vipotnik remains fully committed to Swansea. The forward – whose contract runs until 2028 – is enjoying his time in England and has developed a strong relationship with the current head coach, both on a personal and tactical level.

Despite a challenging season for his team, Vipotnik’s primary focus is to finish the year strongly and establish himself as a key figure for Swansea in the Championship – and hopefully in the Premier League in the next few years.

The summer transfer window could bring tempting offers, but for now, the striker’s ambition is clear: to make a lasting impact at Swansea and help the club progress.

For the 16th-placed Championship side this season, Vipotnik has five goals.

The coming months will be crucial, as interested clubs are expected to intensify their pressure. But for now, Vipotnik remains firm on his goal, to continue growing with Swansea City.

Championship round-up: Jobe Bellingham in demand

Elsewhere in the Championship, Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham is being tracked by a number of big clubs, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Manchester United are continually monitoring him, along with Chelsea, Tottenham, Brentford, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Leeds are in danger of losing another player to Spurs after the north Londoners snapped up Archie Gray last summer.

Sources state his 16-year-old brother could follow Gray to London, with Tottenham plotting a move for him.

Leeds could also see Junior Firpo move on in the summer, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that three La Liga clubs have made contact for him, including Real Betis.