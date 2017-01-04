Zaza agent makes startling claim about striker’s West Ham move

Simone Zaza’s disastrous summer transfer to West Ham is in danger of becoming an even bigger joke after the player’s agent claimed he “didn’t choose” the club.

Zaza left Juventus for West Ham in a £5million loan over the summer, with the deal due to become a permanent £20million transfer once he played a certain number of games.

However, Zaza has been an unmitigated flop since the move having failed to score or register an assist in eight games the Hammers having not played him since November 19 as any further appearances would activate the clause which means West Ham would sign him permanently.

The 25-year-old is now looking for another club to join in the winter transfer window, but agent and father Antonio, now claims he never wanted to move to London in the first place.

“We’ll have to see what happens,” he told JuveNews. “Simone has a great desire to return to play in Italian football, and we have to choose the most suitable destination for him and for Juventus.

“He won’t stay at Juventus, because that would be counter-productive. For them, but especially for us because he wouldn’t find much space.

“Is he disappointed that Juve didn’t trust him? Look, don’t make me answer that… it’s too delicate a question.

“Now we’re trying to bring Simone back to Italy because he loves this country. We didn’t choose West Ham.

“No-one forced us, but Simone never wanted to go abroad, he loves Italy and Serie A. A series of circumstances led to him going to the Premier League…Now he’s gone and we look to the future.”