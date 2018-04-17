Zidane addresses talk £78m Real star has bags packed for Prem

Zinedine Zidane has moved to reassure Gareth Bale he still has a future at Real Madrid amid claims the player has already decided to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Wales forward Bale is approaching something of a career crossroads this summer amid reports the Champions League holders are willing to cash in on the former Tottenham star.

Reports in Spanish outlet Don Balon on Tuesday suggested Bale has already ‘packed his bags’ ahead of a return to the Premier League this summer with either Manchester United or Tottenham waiting in the wings over a possible €90million (£77.6m) deal.

But speaking in his news conference to preview Real Madrid’s LaLiga clash with Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday evening, Zidane insists both Bale and his Real teammate Karim Benzema should not feel concerned over their futures.

“I do not think their future is in danger here,” Zidane insisted. “That’s football, we need all the players.

“They do not make a sad impression on me. They train well. Of course, they would like to play more often, but apart from that, everyone works well.

“It will always be the case that some players are in better form than others.”

Bale has won three Champions League trophies during his five-year stay in Spain and will hope for another title this season with Real Madrid facing Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.