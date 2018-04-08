Zidane admission over Bale gives Man Utd big lift over summer deal

Zinedine Zidane still believes Manchester United target Gareth Bale will stay at Real Madrid this summer despite admitting the Welshman is unhappy with life on the bench.

Bale’s future at the Bernabeu has come increasingly under the spotlight this season after being left out of a number of their key matches this season.

The former Tottenham star was left on the bench for their midweek Champions League win over Juventus, with Zidane turning to Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez when he looked to his substitutes in Turin.

And with big changes likely at the LaLiga giants this summer, Bale has been strongly tipped to move on.

With United among his numerous suitors, Zidane has admitted the Welsh forward is unhappy with his current plight, but nonetheless remains confident he will stay put.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of facing Atletico on Sunday night, Zidane said: “Gareth is like all the others, and for next season Gareth is here just like the other players.

“What you’re getting at is that he’s playing less, but it’s not like that. There are many games and regardless of how we finish the season Bale is a Madrid player and he’s going to stay.

“That’s my feeling, at least. Afterwards, as always, you never know what’s going to happen with you or the players. We’ll see”.

The question was then put to Zidane about whether or not Bale was “a bit down at the moment” following his recent lack of starts.

“Yes, it’s normal because players always want to play every game,” he said.

“The players that have played recently have put in great performances, which makes it more difficult and means I have to make a decision.

“If a player doesn’t play in a couple of games it doesn’t mean anything. He’s still an important player, and despite not playing in three games we still have big games coming up”.

Zidane refused to respond to claims Bale has been put up for sale by Real, despite strong suggestions he will be allowed to move on if any club matches their €90million asking price for the player.