Zidane answers Salah v Ronaldo question that Klopp swerved

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was asked whether he would swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Mohamed Salah ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was asked a similar thing at his Monday news conference, but the German refused to answer.

“I can already read the headlines… which is why I won’t answer that question!” said Klopp.

Zidane though was more open though today, and he made it clear that he would not swap his 33-year-old 44-goal man for Liverpool’s 25-year-old 44-goal top-scorer.

“No, I have Cristiano and I talk about my players. Cristiano is the best, he shows it every year,” said Zidane.

“Sometimes pressure gets to players and it spurs others on. He is certainly the latter. He’s of maximum importance to us.”

Real Madrid, who are looking for a third straight Champions League victory, have won three finals in the past four years, while Liverpool do not have a player in the squad who has reached the final before.

Klopp highlighted Real’s depth of experience yesterday and Zidane attempted to play down the significance of the know how in his squad.

“It’s a one-off game, in a neutral venue. We’re ready for it, but our experience doesn’t count,” added Zidane.

“Granted, we have more, but we need to show that we want to win it. Our experience doesn’t count for anything. It’s a final, they (Liverpool) haven’t played in a lot of them, but they’ll kill themselves for this and we know it.

“I can’t talk for the opponents, but we always have the same desire as we always do and nobody can say we don’t.

“We’re in a third final and we have the chance to do something historic and win it three times in a row. You can’t say Liverpool have more hunger than us – it simply isn’t true.

“Nobody can take our hunger away from us. We’re Real Madrid. We always want more and will always give our all to get more.”