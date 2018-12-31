Zidane casts eyes on £90m PSG star as possible first Man Utd signing

Zinedine Zidane has set his sights on signing a Paris Saint-Germain star if he takes over at Manchester United, a report claims.

After firing Jose Mourinho for failing in terms of style and substance, the club acted quickly to bring in their former striker and reserve team coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Molde boss Solskjaer has been brought in until the end of the campaign, with the club expected to then appoint a long-term successor unless the Norwegian

Recently, Spanish outlet AS claimed that Zidane wants Premier League job next season, with strong links to the vacancy at Old Trafford that is likely to arise over the summer.

On the back of that, Don Balon now claim that the former Real Madrid boss is already thinking about possible signings, and suggest he is interested in signing midfielder Marco Verratti.

Zidane is reportedly a big admirer of the 26-year-old, but the Don Balon report also claims that the Bayern Munich job is a possibility.

Verratti joined PSG from Pescara in 2012, and made 22 Ligue 1 appearances last season. It has been previously suggested that it could take up to €100m (£90m) to prise him from the French giants.

