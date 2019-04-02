Zinedine Zidane refused to be drawn on his plans for an overhaul of the Real Madrid squad but admits there will be no doubt over the goalkeeping situation next season.

On his return to the Bernabeu, Zidane restored his previous number one Keylor Navas to the side, immediately leading to questions about £35million summer signing Thibaut Courtois.

With Courtois injured, the Real coach handed his son Luca Zidane a start for Sunday’s 3-2 win over Huesca, while speculation continues over a move for long-term target David de Gea.

“It depends on the goalkeepers that will be here next year,” said Zidane ahead of the trip to Valencia.

“At the moment there are three good goalkeepers and we are going to finish the season with them. We will see what we will do next year.

“There will be no debate. We’re not going to have the issue of goalkeepers next year, it’s going to be very clear.”

Zidane was not so forthcoming on his rebuilding plans for a squad which could start Wednesday’s match 15 points behind Barcelona and are already out of the Champions League after winning the competition three times in succession.

“A lot is being said about next year. There is no need to talk about these things,” he added, according to Real’s website.

“You have to respect the players who are here and have done a lot. Talking about an overhaul shows a lack of respect.

“We’re going to have to make changes but it’s not the time to talk about this. There will be time to talk.”

