Zidane makes mind up over Real Madrid future regardless of La Liga finish

Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, no matter where they finish, according to a report.

Zidane returned to Madrid for a second spell in charge in March 2019. His first reign as head coach saw him lead the club to three consecutive Champions League titles among other honours. Since returning, he won La Liga last season, but isn’t in pole position to do so this time around.

Real have three games left – one more than their title rivals – but are still one point behind Barcelona and five behind Atletico Madrid. They cannot afford any more slip-ups or they will see one of their rivals lift the trophy.

This has led to doubts over Zidane’s future at the club, with his contract expiring in 2022.

According to the Daily Mail, the French legend has now decided to leave the club – regardless of where they finish. Even if they complete an unlikely turnaround and win La Liga, he will almost certainly walk away.

Zidane feels a lack of support from his superiors on the Madrid board. They could try to convince him to stay and rebuild, but he does not think they are likely to.

Hence, he may be on the lookout for another job. One that could appeal is at another of the clubs he used to play for, Juventus. Andrea Pirlo has struggled in his debut managerial job and the Serie A giants could be looking for a change if they miss out on the Champions League.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Zidane replacements lined up

The report adds that Madrid already have two replacements in mind if Zidane leaves. One is a coach with an already established reputation, Max Allegri – who remains out of work after leaving Juventus in 2019.

But another option would be to promote Raul, who could follow a similar path to the one Zidane initially did.

The legendary former striker is currently coaching Real Madrid Castilla, their reserve team. Florentino Perez could promote him to the first-team role after the work he has done in his current job.