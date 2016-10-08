Zidane explains Real Madrid’s Paul Pogba deal failure

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insists the club could have signed Paul Pogba ahead of Manchester United this summer after admitting the player was on their radar.

United re-signed the France midfielder for a world-record £89million fee – with the deal proving one of the most protracted transfer sagas of the summer.

Part of the delay was down to claims in the media that Pogba in fact would have preferred a move to La Liga, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both reportedly keen on the midfielder.

Although neither made an official bid for the player, Zidane has admitted a move for Pogba was something they discussed.

“It could have happened,” Zidane told RMC. “There were conversations but it didn’t go ahead.”

Raiola on Real Madrid interest

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, is said to have made around £20million out of the deal, and it is thought Real Madrid pulled out of negotiations once they realised the costs involved.

Raiola said in August: “Zidane wanted him at Real Madrid but there were another five or six clubs following him as well. Manchester United are now a lot stronger thanks to him, whilst Real Madrid are not.

“I never spoke about the market with Pogba whilst he was playing at the European Championship, and then he went on holiday because he was very disappointed.

“It was only when I arrived in Miami was it when things were put in motion. He explained to me what he wanted. Manchester is his home.”

Pogba has played eight times for United so far this season and scored his first goal for the club in the 4-1 victory over Leicester last month.

However, our article claimed the player needed to go back to finishing school after bemoaning his tardiness in front of goal in the recent 1-1 draw with Stoke at Old Trafford.