Zidane gets shirty when asked again over Real’s De Gea interest

Zinedine Zidane has given a forthright response when questioned once again if Real Madrid would be making a summer move for Manchester United goalkeeper.

The Spain No 1, widely considered now as the world’s best goalkeeper, is regularly linked with moves to the Bernabeu, with Real’s interest in recruiting him never seemingly gone away.

The 27-year stopper saw a move to the La Liga giants collapse at the 11th hour in the 2015 transfer window but with his current deal now having just 18 months to run, there is talk that Real could launch a fresh bid for his services.

United do have a 12-month option on the player’s contract to keep him at the club until 2020, but questioned whether Real could move again for De Gea on Wednesday night, the Real Madrid coach was quick to play a straight bat to the suggestions.

“I have two goalkeepers, understand?” said Zidane. “I am a Real Madrid coach and I am happy with my two goalkeepers, I will always say the same.

“I saw Keylor [Navas] play well, although we can always give a little bit more, like always.”

De Gea is understood to be happy at Old Trafford and would be willing to sign a new deal with Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, having grown up in Madrid, the lure of the Spanish capital is obvious with De Gea’s girlfriend, Edurne Garcia, also said to be keen on moving home.

