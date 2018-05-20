Gareth Bale hailed as Zidane admits CL final selection headache

Zinedine Zidane has piled the plaudits on Gareth Bale after the forward continued his rich vein of form in Real Madrid’s draw with Villarreal on Saturday.

Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo put Real two goals to the good inside 32 minutes but Villarreal substitutes Roger Martinez and Samu Castillejo struck in the final 19 minutes to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw for the Yellow Submarine.

Bale put Real ahead in the 11th minute after outfoxing his marker with a clever dummy. That was the Wales international’s fifth goal in his last four starts as he pushes for a start against Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final in Kiev.

When asked about Real’s record signing, Zidane said: “Bale has never given up. He’s training well and the only thing that’s changed is that he’s now scoring goals, as he has done in the last few games.

“I’m pleased with his performance and what he brings to the team. Nothing has changed. The only difference is that he’s been scoring of late.”

Zidane admitted his men had the Champions League final on their mind following their second-half collapse against Villarreal and when asked if Bale was on course to face Jurgen Klopp’s side, he indicated the Welsh star may have given him a selection headache.

“I haven’t got my starting XI for the Champions League final in my head. We’re ready,” he said at a press conference.

“Also we haven’t picked up any injuries tonight, which was important. We’re ready for this last match and Kiev final, which is the most special game of the season.”

