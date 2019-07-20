Zidane in cryptic hint over Real Madrid’s ‘plan’ for £180m Man Utd star

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane remained coy on interest in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, but hinted that the club do have a ‘plan’.

Pogba has seemingly made his intentions to leave Old Trafford clear in recent weeks, with Real Madrid looking the likeliest of suitors.

“We have to respect things, with the club we know what we want and what can happen until the 31st [sic] we can make changes, departures and also that they can come,” Zidane is quoted as saying by the Express.

“I will not go into that. You have to respect some things. We have a plan with the club and we’ll see what happens.

“But today we are focused on tomorrow’s game.

“What happens next will already be seen. You know many things, but we will see. Lots of things can happen.”

Marca are claiming that Pogba has an asking price of around £180million, given Solskjaer’s determination not to lose such a prized asset.

