Zinedine Zidane has sent the clearest message yet to Gareth Bale that the Welshman has absolutely zero future at Real Madrid.

Bale’s time at the Bernabeu appears to have ended on a sour note after being left out of Real Madrid’s final four matches of the season and, though he did make the bench on Sunday, it’s pretty clear he’ll likely need to accept a move away to resurrect his career.

Manchester United and Tottenham have both been mentioned as potential suitors for the Wales forward – but buyers are not exactly clambering over themselves to sign him, given the huge costs likely to be involved.

And to make Real’s efforts to offload the player even more difficult, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has made it clear to the LaLiga giants he won’t be forced out.

It was claimed that Bale had been offered to Tottenham last week in a tempting £10m loan package – and Zidane has attempted to grease the wheels as far as an exit is concerned.

When asked about Bale leaving the Bernabeu after the defeat to Betis, Zidane said: “I don’t know if it’s the last game or not. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I’m sorry he didn’t get to play, but no-one knows what will happen. If I think a player doesn’t fit in the team I have to do what I think works best.”

When asked why he didn’t bring Bale on for a farewell appearance, Zidane continued: “Even if I was given a fourth substitution, I wouldn’t have turned to him.”

Realising the gravity of what he’d said, Zidane continued: “No one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present. I have counted on other players more in recent weeks.

“I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times.”

Bale has won four Champions Leagues, La Liga and the Copa del Rey during his six years at Real.