Zidane reveals huge admiration for reported Liverpool target

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has talked up a potential move for Mo Salah after admitting the Liverpool forward is a player he “rates a lot.”

Salah has made a sensational start to life at Anfield, after joining from Roma six months ago, and is the Premier League’s leading scorer this season with 13 goals already this season.

Liverpool appear to be reaping the benefits of the Egyptian star’s previous spell in England with Chelsea, but with with great form comes great speculation and Real Madrid have been strongly tipped to make a move for the 25-year-old.

Indeed, his international coach, Hector Cuper, claims that Real are looking to launch a move, while Egypt legend Mido states that it is only a matter of time before Salah ends up at the Bernabeu.

And Zidane himself appears to be keen on a potential move, hailing Salah’s current form while also waxing lyrical about the player’s future development.

The Real chief said: “Salah is a great player. He showed that at Roma, now at Liverpool.

“He’s still young and is improving all the time. I don’t talk much about other players, but he is a player I rate a lot.”