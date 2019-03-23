Zidane reveals Liverpool, Chelsea target is ‘fundamental’ to his plans

Zinedine Zidane has insisted that forward Marco Asensio is “fundamental” to his plans moving forward at Real Madrid.

Don Balon claimed in February that Real are ready to consider offers for the 23-year-old in the summer, something which caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

Chelsea have reportedly told Los Blancos that they want the Spain star as part of any deal for Eden Hazard or they won’t sell the Belgium playmaker.

The Blues are not alone in their pursuit of Asensio, and it seems that their Premier League rivals Liverpool were alerted to reports Asensio could be available for £131million (€150m).

Asensio has been used sporadically by Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari this season after Zidane, who gave him his Real debut, left the club in the summer.

However, the Frenchman has returned following Real’s exit from the Champions League and their poor showing in La Liga.

And he has declared Asensio, who returned to the starting line-up against Celta Vigo, as key to the future of his side.

“I have spoken to him and told him that he will be fundamental to the team,” Zidane said.

“And I want him here with us.”