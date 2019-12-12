Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has poured cold water on reports that Luka Jovic could be allowed to leave the club in January after he played down concerns over the striker’s form.

The Serbian international moved to the Bernabeu in a £62m switch from Eintracht Frankfurt, Los Blancos beating off the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to land the attacker.

However Jovic has struggled to make an impact in the Spanish capital and has just one goal in 12 appearances to his name and having seen the likes of Vinicus Junior and Rodrygo Goes overtake him in Zidane’s pecking order in recent weeks.

That has led to speculation linking the former Benfica star with moves to the Premier League, with reports in November claiming Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to bring Jovic to Old Trafford in an attempt to boost his attacking options.

Meanwhile, reports earlier this week claimed Arsenal had earmarked Jovic as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid talk he could be allowed to move on in January.

However, after Jovic was handed 77 minutes of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Galatasaray, Zidane has moved to distance claims that Real could cash in on the striker, having also backed him to soon come good.

“He (Jovic) is not lost,” Zidane told Marca.

“He played well [v Galatasaray], but it is true that he has not played a lot so far this season. He is a player that needs to play a lot to play well.”

Addressing speculation he could be allowed to move on, Zidane added: “There is no problem with him, and he must keep working hard.

“At the moment the difficulty lies with me, as I cannot find a place for him, but he must be ready to play when he is needed.

“Hopefully he will get more game time in the coming weeks.”

Real head to Valencia at the weekend, before their eagerly-awaited El Clasico trip to Barcelona next week.

Zidane also confirmed he is considering starting Casemiro against Los Che, despite the Brazil midfielder walking a suspension tightrope ahead of the trip to the Camp Nou.

