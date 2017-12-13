Zidane to give green light for Real to sign Premier League star

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly given the green light to sign one Premier League star.

The Frenchman is an admirer of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, and according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo he is set for a meeting with the Real Madrid president.

Zidane will meet with Florentino Perez to discuss the club’s transfer targets for January as they look to reinforce a team which has fallen eight points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

One major target Zidane is looking to go in for is Hazard, however the report does state that he would like to get through until the end of the season with the trio of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard has spoken highly of the Real boss in the past. He told Belgian TV channel RTL: “Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player, but also as a manager.

“He was my idol. I do not know what will happen in the future. However, for sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream.”