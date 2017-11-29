Zidane to let Real attacker join Chelsea on one condition

Chelsea can reportedly sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio but only if Eden Hazard is allowed to move to the Bernabeu.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move for the 21-year-old, who has struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane this season.

Real, meanwhile, have been chasing Hazard for the best part of two years and remain determined to get their man.

Spanish website Diario Gol claims that a move could happen that would involve some kind of swap deal, although that is in stark contrast to what was reported on Tuesday.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was said to have ended his interest in Hazard as a pact was in place not to hinder Asensio’s development by bringing in a very similar player.

However, it would appear that the the Spanish giants still hold a strong interest in the Belgian, who has been outstanding for the Blues since returning from injury.

Hazard is still said to have ambitions to move to the Bernabeu at some point in his career, although he has recently claimed that his more than happy with life in London.

