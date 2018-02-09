Zidane wants major Man Utd, Chelsea target at Real Madrid ‘for life’

Zinedine Zidane wants Manchester United and Chelsea target Isco at Real Madrid for “his whole life” after ruling out a summer exit for the player.

The Spain star was outstanding as Real won the La Liga and Champions League titles last season, but this season has been somewhat of a disaster, particularly domestically, and Isco has struggled to earn regualr starts.

The 25-year-old was a goalscorer off the bench in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Levante, but his limited starts this season have led to strong rumours that he will be allowed to move as part of Real’s expected summer revamp.

United have been strongly linked with the player in the past, while Chelsea and Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential destinations.

But when asked about Isco’s future prior to Saturday’s clash with Real Sociedad, Zidane responded: “I’m glad you’ve asked me. I was asked before [during the January transfer window] why weren’t we going to sign anyone.

“I said I’ve always believed in my team and I will do until the very end. When I start something I get involved, I believe where I’m going, what I should be doing and I back the people I’m working with.

“Isco’s one of them. He a very good footballer. He’s proven that in the past and will do that again

“I want Isco [in my team] and I want him to spend his whole life here.

“It’s a lie that I want Isco to be sold in the summer. Hopefully we won’t hear any more of this.”