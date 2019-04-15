Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has provided a vague response over the future of reported Manchester United and Liverpool target Isco.

The Spanish playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, having played a bit-part role this season. However, he was a popular figure in Zidane’s first spell in charge of Real, and his gametime has increased since the Frenchman’s return.

Nonetheless, Zidane did little to deny the speculation that has seen the 26-year-old linked with a move to the Premier League.

“There are many players here that can be sold because they are all really good,” he told the media on Sunday. “Many clubs want many Real Madrid players, it’s nothing new. Isco is an important player and I like him. We’ll see what happens next year.”

The update comes after it was reported by Don Balon that Neymar has told PSG they should rival Liverpool and United in the chase for the former Malaga man. Isco has also been suggested as a target for Manchester City and Juventus.