Zielinski reveals Liverpool talks; explains why he joined Napoli

Piotr Zielinski has revealed how a meeting with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp left his head in a “mess”.

Poland midfielder Zielinski caught Liverpool’s eye with his performances on loan at Empoli in Serie A last season and was linked with a January move to Anfield.

The 22-year-old left Udinese to join Napoli this summer, despite holding further talks with the Reds and also attracting interest from AC Milan.

Speaking about Liverpool’s January interest, Zielinski told Polish outlet Przegląd Sportowy: “Everyone said: ‘Great offer, Klopp wants you, it’s a fairytale in terms of finances’. All fine, but I wasn’t convinced.

“I was driving my car and I said to my girlfriend: ‘No, red light, I’m not leaving’. I felt great in Empoli, I didn’t want to leave the lads when we were battling for the European places.

“My head was a mess. Liverpool finally got a plane and I met with Jürgen Klopp. He said he wanted me in his team. I saw a different world and after returning my head was even a bigger mess.”

Zielinski was reportedly upset with Udinese for ‘playing dirty’ over a potential deal with Liverpool, while AC Milan could not afford to finance a deal as they failed to offload West Ham target Carlos Bacca.

“I really wanted to start the preparations for the new season with a new team as soon as possible,” he added.

“I knew that Liverpool wanted me badly and I knew they would return to the talks as I got that promise in January. It didn’t work out for them with Udinese at the end.

“Milan’s offer was dependent on the club’s takeover by Chinese investors. With Napoli, I knew the coach and lots of the lads from the team. I’m happy I came here.”