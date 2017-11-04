Zinedine Zidane confirms Bale blow for Wales

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said Gareth Bale will not join up with the Wales squad for their upcoming friendlies even though he is back in training after injury.

Bale has not played for club or country since September 26 because of a calf problem but he was named in a 24-man Wales squad on Wednesday for the matches against France and Panama.

However, Wales boss Chris Coleman said it would be down to Madrid to determine Bale’s availability for those games, and despite recently returning to training, Zidane said the 28-year-old would not be involved in either Sunday’s LaLiga match against Las Palmas or with Wales.

He told a press conference as reported by Marca: “Gareth is not going to be in the squad (to face Las Palmas) and he is not going to go with his national team.

“Right now he has had two training sessions with us and what we want is for him to remain with us so that he is ready as soon as possible.”

Bale sustained his injury during Real’s Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund six weeks ago.

He has since sat out seven matches for the European champions and missed Wales’ final two World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland last month as the Dragons failed to qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia.

Coleman’s side will now face France in Paris on November 10 before hosting Panama four days later.