Chelsea man slammed for ‘wrong choice’ and told he’d star at Tottenham

Hakim Ziyech made the wrong choice signing for Chelsea and would instead be a perfect addition for Tottenham, one pundit has claimed.

The Morocco international moved to west London last summer following his starring role at Ajax. Indeed, he was one of several standout stars, such as Donny van de Beek, who helped the club reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Ziyech signed for Chelsea under Frank Lampard’s stewardship. Injuries affected his debut season, but he has continued to play a bit-part role this term under Thomas Tuchel.

That is because the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz – among others – are also fighting for game time at Chelsea.

According to former Tottenham man Rafael van der Vaart, Ziyech would fit in perfectly at Spurs.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has struggled to get his side creating chances. In fact, they have only netted four times in six Premier League matches so far this season.

“With hindsight, it’s easy, but I think it was a wrong choice,” Van der Vaart told Ziggo Sport (via Sport Witness).

“I hope he still fully blossoms, but if he had gone to Tottenham, for example…

“They are lacking a player like him. He played very well at Ajax and did the same against Tottenham. Just take him then.

“With a player like that, Tottenham are title contenders, and they’re not now because they have all the same kind of players.

“It was a pity he went to Chelsea.”

Tottenham did add to their attack this summer, but 20-year-old former Sevilla man Bryan Gil will take time to adapt.

In fact, he revealed on Thursday that the club have asked him to put on weight as he adapts to English football.

Pundit puts pressure on Tuchel, Chelsea

Ziyech has only played 61 minutes in the past two matches for Chelsea, both of which the Blues have lost.

Following a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend, Tuchel’s men lost ground in Champions League Group H with the same scoreline against Juventus.

Tuchel has not faced much pressure since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January. Indeed, he led the club to European glory and a top-four Premier League finish in his first-half season.

However, one pundit has now warned the German that top coaches do not lose three matches in a row.