Zlatan admits relationship with Guardiola gives him ‘adrenaline’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that his feud with Pep Guardiola is a big motivator now the pair are in Manchester.

The duo have endured a tumultuous relationship down the years, having spent a single season together at Barcelona.

They won four trophies in the 2009/10 season, including a La Liga title, a Super Cup, a Club World Cup and a Supercopa de Espana, before Ibrahimovic departed for Milan the following year.

The two constantly argued during that spell, and Ibrahimovic, now at Manchester United, admits his relationship with Manchester City boss Guardiola gives him “adrenaline”.

“When I play against his team, it’s something that motivates me, it gives me adrenaline,” Ibrahimovic told Fox Sports Italia.

“It is normal, after what’s happened. I’m using it as something positive, not negative. But it is something always in the back of my mind.

“I learned a lot at Barcelona, both on and off the pitch. I learned that in football any situation can change in just 24 hours,” Ibrahimovic added.

“The problem wasn’t with me, it was with him [Guardiola], and he never came to terms with it. I don’t know what his problem was with me.

“First he called me every day to get me and from one day to the next I didn’t play anymore.

“It is the past and I am someone who looks to the future, and the future is in front of me.”