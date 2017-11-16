Zlatan, Pogba to hand Man Utd huge lift for Newcastle match

Manchester United are reportedly set to welcome Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba back into their matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

The Sun claims the star duo will hand Jose Mourinho – beaten in his last match, 1-0 at Chelsea – a much-needed boost, with the pair set to be named on the bench for the visit of Rafa Benitez’s side.

Pogba has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against Basel on September 12, while Ibrahimovic has been crocked since suffering a serious knee injury in the Europa League quarter-final success against Anderlecht back in April.

But while Pogba’s return had been reported, news of Ibrahimovic’s comeback will come as a major surprise, given the speed in which the veteran has returned.

The Swede suffered the worst injury of his distinguished career when he tore his ACL in the clash against the Belgians; an injury which would keep the average sportsman sidelined for anything between 9 to 12 months.

READ MORE: Marcos Rojo returns to action for Man Utd reserves

But Ibrahimovic – often described as a medical phenomenon and way fitter than his 35 years would suggest – has upped his training both at Carrington, since returning to the club from his native Sweden.

Since he first went under the knife there have been extensive reports of Ibrahimovic making a superhuman recovery, and that appears to have played out as he prepares to return to the match day squad two months ahead of schedule.

The best United news direct to your facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.