Zlatan beats Liverpool man to December player award

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named the Premier League PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for December.

The Swede saw off competition fromAdam Lallana (Liverpool), Dimitri Payet (West Ham), Jordan Pickford (Sunderland), Dele Alli (Tottenham) and Cesar Azpilcueta (Chelsea) to win the award.

Ibrahimovic bagged five goals and three assists in what was a good December for United, who won five out of six Premier League games in the month.

Almost 64,000 votes were cast in the poll, which was held on the Sky Sports website and apps, with Ibrahimovic winning by over 6,000 votes.

Zlatan amassed 24,092 votes, while Liverpool’s Lallana came behind with 17,935 votes, and Chelsea defender Azpilicueta was third with 11,944 votes.

Rounding off the top six were Tottenham’s Dele Alli (5,863), Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (2,874) and West Ham’s Dimitri Payet (1,264).

The six candidates were selected by a Sky Sports panel, including Peter Beagrie, Paul Merson and Mike Riley.

