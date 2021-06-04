Zlatan reveals what Chelsea departure can expect with next move close

A Chelsea star has been told by Zlatan Ibrahimovic what to expect at AC Milan if his anticipated switch crosses the finish line.

Chelsea appear to be the club to watch in the summer transfer window for the second year running. Thomas Tuchel’s immediate impact transformed the Blues into European champions. As such, he is set to be given license to reshape an already stacked squad in his image.

A marquee centre-forward signing is rumoured to be his top priority. Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland have all been linked in recent weeks, but the most recent report detailed a truly shocking in-Premier League proposal. But it is in the departure lounge that things are beginning to really heat up.

A sensational report earlier in the week detailed no fewer than 11 Blues stars facing the axe. Three of those appear destined for Italy, with Olivier Giroud nearing a move to AC Milan as a free agent.

That deal was recently said to be in the ‘home stretch’. Adding further fuel to the fire, Milan talisman Ibrahimovic has commented on the proposed move.

Responding to the speculation of Milan landing the 34-year-old, the Swede told Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Metro): “The more high-level players we can sign, the better.

“Giroud has great experience and we don’t have many players who have won trophies.

“If he comes he is welcome. Also because this is a very helpful group, willing to learn and improve, a well-guided group.

“Am I selfish? I have to be, there are many are kings but there is only one god and that’s me. But without my team-mates I don’t go anywhere and I know it.

“Football made me meet people, travel, experience different cultures. It gave me the life I have. What did I give? The most complete striker in the world.”

Giroud may be around familiar faces if his move to Milan goes through.

Fikayo Tomori is wanted on a permanent deal following his impressive loan spell. Furthermore, the latest report revealed Tuchel is ‘willing to listen to offers’ for a forward signed just last summer. AC are again heavily linked.

Chelsea sensing unmissable Barcelona opportunity

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all reportedly ready to make their move after news that Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba could be allowed to leave this summer.

Moriba currently has an £86million buyout clause. However, the Catalan giants would let him leave for cheaper to avoid losing the player for nothing in 2022.

The central midfielder has been regarded as a precious talent ever since he joined Barcelona from city rivals Espanyol when he was seven.

He became the highest-earning academy player ever in 2019 and was given a handful of first-team appearances by Ronald Koeman this season.

However, the youngster may be allowed to leave amid persistent issues over the signing of contracts.

